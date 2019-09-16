Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Kids And Dieting: Empowering Kids To Make Good Choices Around Food

By & 9 minutes ago
  • A boy places a grapefruit into a shopping car full of healthy fruits and vegetables.
    "Vermont Edition" talks about kids, weight and healthy eating habits with a nutritionist who says calorie counting can be counterproductive for kids.
    Light Field Studios / iStock

Live call-in discussion: A new dieting app targets kids and teens to help them track their food and lose weight. But is using technology a good way to help young people eat well and be healthy, or can diets and apps be counterproductive for kids and achieving a healthy weight? We're talking with nutritionists about the role of food, family, technology and habits when it comes to kids, weight loss and healthy eating. 

Farryl Bertmann, a registered dietician and nutritionist and a lecturer at UVM's Nutrition and Food Sciences Department, joins Vermont Edition to discuss diet culture in the United States, cultivating healthy relationships and attitudes toward food, and the role of family meals, technology like dieting apps and other tools to cultivate healthy eating habits in kids.

And Dr. Erica Gibson, a pediatric primary care physician and adolescent medicine specialist at UVM Children’s Hospital, discusses how a focus on dieting and weight loss can be among the triggers for eating disorders.

Share your thoughts on kids, healthy eating and weight loss below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Kids & Parenting
Food & Agriculture

Related Content

'Did It Work?': Farm To Plate Program's Goal To Increase Local Food Consumption

By Sep 9, 2019
Joe Buley dumps stock materials into a composting bin.
Emily Corwin / VPR

A decade ago, Vermont lawmakers found themselves scrambling to respond to dropping milk prices. They wanted a more proactive way to strengthen Vermont's food and farm economy, and settled on a law they called the Farm-to-Plate Investment Program. The initial goal was to double the percentage of dollars spent on local food. Now 10 years later, we ask: did it work?

The Scientific Debate Over Teens, Screens And Mental Health

By Aug 27, 2019

More teens and young adults — particularly girls and young women — are reporting being depressed and anxious, compared with comparable numbers from the mid-2000s. Suicides are up too in that time period, most noticeably among girls ages 10 to 14.

These trends are the basis of a scientific controversy.

One hypothesis that has gotten a lot of traction is that with nearly every teen using a smartphone these days, digital media must take some of the blame for worsening mental health.

Trump Admin's Proposed Food Stamp Eligibility Changes Could Cut Vermonters' Benefits

By & Jul 25, 2019
A grocery cart in a store aisle.
ljubaphoto / iStock

The Trump administration's planned changes to the way states determine eligibility for food stamps could impact Vermonters, cutting off households from benefits and potentially limiting the ability of schools to offer free lunches.