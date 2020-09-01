Killington Party At The Center Of New COVID-19 Outbreak

State officials are continuing to investigate an outbreak of COVID-19 tied to a private party in Killington. Fourteen cases of the virus have been traced to the Aug. 19 event.

According to the Health Department, more than 40 people attended the party at the Summit Lodge, a hotel that’s been operating in town since the 1950s. Gatherings of up to 75 people inside and up to 150 outdoors are permitted under state public health rules.

The Summit Lodge did not respond to requests for comment, nor did town officials.

Killington Ski Resort President Mike Solimano called news of the outbreak disappointing. "While it didn't happen on our property, the fact that it spread so quickly, just shows to me how vigilant we need to be to wear masks and adhere to social distance guidelines."

The hotel where the party took place is not affiliated with Killington Resort, but Solimano said the ski resort has a mountaintop facility called "Peak Lodge" which some people refer to as "The Summit." He said that's been confusing.

More from Vermont Edition: Vermont Health Officials Discuss Community Outbreak In Rutland County

Shannon Clough manages the Snowed Inn in Killington and said The Summit Lodge is a longstanding, local establishment. While Clough said there’s some concern over the outbreak, she’s confident in the community’s response.

"The good thing about it up here is that everybody really knows everybody as far as the locals go," Clough said. "And I think that we'll be able to tackle it much better than a larger city would be able to."

The state’s investigation began last week as part of the department’s standard outreach to provide guidance for isolation or quarantine following receipt of positive COVID-19 laboratory test results.

For more about what it's like to get a call from a contact tracer from Vermont Edition, head here.

People who attended the Aug. 19 event but who have not been in touch with the Health Department are asked to call 802-863-7240 to make sure they have the information they need to protect themselves and others.

In a press release, the state said people who attended the party, as well as their close contacts, should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone with even mild symptoms should contact their health care provider to be tested.

A pop-up test clinic will be held in Rutland City Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the state's Asa Bloomer Building. People can register for that online.

For a full schedule of pop-up testing events across the state, head here.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Nina Keck @NinaPKeck.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.