The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The Largest Outbreak In Prison

By , & 1 hour ago

More on the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 in an in-state prison. Plus, variants in Burlington wastewater, liquor sales up, and Panton’s new micro-grid.

Related Content

Reporter Debrief: What We Know About The COVID-19 Outbreak At Northern State Correctional Facility

By & 12 hours ago
Angela Evancie / VPR File

Department of Corrections officials held a press conference Thursday morning about the COVID-19 outbreak at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, which has infected 128 inmates and 10 staff.

News Roundup: Vt. DOC Reports 128 COVID-19 Cases Among Newport Prison Inmates

By VPR Staff 14 hours ago
Colorful flags in the snow
Sarah Priestap / For VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Thursday, March 4.