The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The Last Covered Bridge In Troy

By , & 43 minutes ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

A 111-year-old covered bridge collapsed last weekend. Plus, COVID-19 numbers, a variant detected, and a call for a formal apology for the state’s role in the eugenics movement.

In Memoriam: Troy's Only Covered Bridge

By 13 hours ago
A red covered bridge slumps into an icy river
Anna Van Dine / VPR

Over the weekend, the only covered bridge in the Northeast Kingdom town of Troy burned down. Many in town are mourning the loss of the 111-year-old landmark.