The Latest On COVID-19, And How Urgent Care Centers Are Treating The Disease

By & 30 minutes ago
  • A sign on a tree encouraging social distancing.
    A public health sign encouraging social distancing of six feet hangs from a tree along the Winooski River. "Vermont Edition" talks with health experts and takes your questions on the coronavirus.
    Matthew Smith / VPR

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Vermont's state of emergency orders have been extended through mid-May. But even as the state prepares for a surge in cases in late April or early May, how do Vermonters without primary care physicians and health insurance get tested or receive care? We talk with Department of Health officials, and a nurse practitioner running an urgent care clinic, for the latest on the virus and about getting healthcare in the COVID-19 era.

Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
  • Beth Schiller, a nurse practitioner and owner of Champlain Medical Urgent Care

Share your questions about the coronavirus, and Vermont's public health response, in the comment below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 13, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

