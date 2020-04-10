The Latest On COVID-19, And How Urgent Care Centers Are Treating The Disease

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Vermont's state of emergency orders have been extended through mid-May. But even as the state prepares for a surge in cases in late April or early May, how do Vermonters without primary care physicians and health insurance get tested or receive care? We talk with Department of Health officials, and a nurse practitioner running an urgent care clinic, for the latest on the virus and about getting healthcare in the COVID-19 era.

Our guests are:

Tracy Dolan , deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health Beth Schiller, a nurse practitioner and owner of Champlain Medical Urgent Care

Share your questions about the coronavirus, and Vermont's public health response, in the comment below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 13, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.