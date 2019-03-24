Related Program: 
Leahy: Congress To Receive Briefing On Mueller Report Sunday

  • Sen. Patrick Leahy talks to reporters at Burlington International Airport Sunday. Leahy says he wants Robert Mueller's report into alleged Russiona interference in the 2016 election to be released in its entirety to Congress and the public.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

At a press conference at Burlington International Airport Sunday morning, Leahy said he’d been told that officials from the Department of Justice would deliver a briefing on the Mueller report later Sunday.

A Leahy aide said information about the briefing had arrived through Senate channels, not the Department of Justice or the Attorney General’s office.

“I’ll have a briefing, an initial briefing from the Department of Justice, on what’s in there. But I’ve already told them they better not talk about holding things back,” Leahy said Sunday.

Leahy said there’s also a possibility he’ll receive another briefing Monday morning, if the Department of Justice needs to withhold confidential information during Sunday’s talk.

"I expect a lot more than the conclusions. The conclusions they can put on a postcard." — Sen. Patrick Leahy

“If they have classified matters, we’ll do another one (Monday) morning,” Leahy said.

Mueller, the special counsel who oversaw an investigation that yielded a number of criminal indictments against Trump’s former aides, submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr Friday evening.

Barr has said he will brief Congress on the “principal conclusions” in Mueller’s report. But Leahy reiterated Sunday that he wants the document released in its entirety to the public.

“I expect a lot more than the conclusions. The conclusions they can put on a postcard,” Leahy said. “I want to see a lot more than that. I know that Robert Mueller spent a long time on this. Millions of dollars have been spent. I want to see the report.”

Barr, however, has left open the possibility that elements of Muller’s report may never make it into the public domain.

In a letter to members of the House and Senate judiciary committees Friday, Barr described Mueller’s report as a “confidential” document. And while he vowed to “advise” Congress on Mueller’s “principal conclusions” as early as this weekend, he said he was still working to determine “what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public.”

Barr said determinations about which portions of the report would be made public will rest on “the law,” “special counsel regulations,” and the Department of Justice’s “long-standing practices and policies.”

Asked Sunday whether he worried Barr’s conditions for release set the stage for the withholding of the report, Leahy said, “It gives me pause because they could be used as a reason.”

Jay Shepard, national committeeman for the Vermont Republican Party, said Sunday there are plenty of legitimate reasons for Barr to withhold the contents of the Mueller report.

Shepard said if the report contains compelling evidence of a crime, then the public should get to see it. Anything short of that standard, however, and Shepard said the document should remain under seal.

“Let’s say were investigating you for murder, and we don’t find anything about you related to the murder and found you innocent, but, you know, we happened to find that you had an affair five years ago. Should we now release that to the public?” Shepard said Sunday.

Shepard said Leahy and other Democrats are less interested in transparency than they are in mining the report for political ammunition against President Donald Trump.

“They’re trying to find any dirt or anything to discredit anybody involved with the presidential campaign, and the administration, that’s totally non-related to a crime,” Shepard said. “And Pat Leahy knows better than that.”

Many high-profile national Republicans, however, have joined the call to release the Muller report. And Leahy says he’s confident the report will eventually see the light of day.

“I think that you’re going to find that Congress will eventually have all the material that’s in there,” Leahy said.

Leahy said his confidence stems in part from Congress’ power to subpoena documents and witnesses.

“I have a feeling there is going to be very, very little of that (report) will be classified,” Leahy said. “And I think you’re going to find Republicans and Democrats are going to screen that very carefully, and if it doesn’t reach a point of credibility, they’ll have it de-classified.”

Leahy also said he’d like to have Mueller testify before Congress about his investigation.

“You know, he’s a very serious person. I know him very, very well. I’d like to have him come up and just ask him very specific questions,” Leahy said. “There’s been quite a few indictments of people within the president’s inner circle, including his national security advisors and the chair of his political committee. I’d like to ask him what led to that.”

