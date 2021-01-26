Related Program: 
Leahy Hospitalized Tuesday 'Out Of An Abundance Of Caution'

    Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy presides over the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, Leahy was taken to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution," according to a spokesperson.
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is hospitalized this evening after he reported not feeling well today.

That's according to a statement from Leahy's spokesperson. Leahy, who will be 81 in March, was examined by the Capitol physician today and referred to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

He's being evaluated now.

Leahy is Senate president pro tem, and holds the office third in line for succession to the presidency. He is also presiding over the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump.

