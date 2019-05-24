A Legislative Split: Vermont House Adjourns Session, Senate Will Be Back Wednesday

VPR's Peter Hirschfeld recaps what happened Friday at the Vermont Statehouse with VPR's 'All Things Considered' host Henry Epp.

Things got a bit chaotic at the Vermont Statehouse Friday as House and Senate leaders took differing plans of action in moving toward the conclusion of the legislative session.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said mid-afternoon Friday that the Vermont House would be adjourning, meaning no passage for two of this session's closely-watched bills: paid family leave and minimum wage.

House Speaker @MitziJohnsonVT says she’s abandoned hope for a compromise with the Senate on paid leave and minimum wage, and that the House will adjourn for the year without passing either #vtpoli — Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) May 24, 2019

Following the speaker's announcement, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe issued a statement about the two particular pieces of legislation.

"At this point the Senate is sending compromises on both the paid leave bill H107 and the minimum wage bill S23 along with the budget to the House for action," Ashe wrote.

And by the end of the day, both leaders followed through on their intentions. The House adjourned for the session Friday, while the Senate passed paid leave and minimum wage bills with a plan to return to Montpelier Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday morning, in a sharply worded letter to Ashe, Johnson gave her fellow Democrat until noon to agree to one of five compromise proposals on paid family and medical leave and an increase in the minimum wage.

As of 1:17 p.m. Ashe had not responded publicly yet to Johnson’s letter. The two legislative leaders met around 2 p.m. — and it was after that meeting that Johnson said the House would adjourn.

The correspondence marks a last-ditch effort to salvage a compromise on two of Democrats’ top legislative priorities this year.

The House and Senate have been at loggerheads over the two bills for weeks now: The House prefers a more robust paid family and medical leave program, but a less aggressive increase in the minimum wage; Senate lawmakers want a larger increase in the minimum wage than the House prefers, but a scaled-back paid leave bill.

"At this point, we seem to be at impasse,” Johnson wrote to Ashe Friday morning.

In the following paragraph, the Johnson wrote: “The House is not interested in accepting your version of minimum wage while making a significant concession on Paid Family Leave.”

Johnson said in her letter that she’s still open to “true compromise,” but gave Ashe only until noon today to agree to one of five proposals to which House lawmakers say they’ll agree to.

