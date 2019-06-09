Leon Redbone Lives!

A big tip of the hat to mysterious and marvelous Leon Redbone, who introduced a whole generation to the pleasures of ancient pop music.

This program will air on Sunday June 9th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The 13th annual Carolan Festival will be held at Mallery Farm in Worcester on Saturday June 15th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information check their website: carolanfestvt.com

The Dave Keller Band will be playing at Parker Pie in W. Glover on Saturday June 15th at 8 p.m.

The Rattling Brook Bluegrass Festival in Belvidere is happening on Saturday June 15th. Featured acts include Beg Steal, and Borrow and the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers.

North African guitarist Bombino will be playing at the Colonial Theater in Bethlehem, NH on Friday June 14th.

