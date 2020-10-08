Related Program: 
VPR News

Lessons Lost: The Struggle In Some New England Classrooms To Talk About Race

By & 1 hour ago
  • Teacher Mugabo Thierry Uwilingiyimana sits for a portrait at his remote teaching desk at home in Burlington, Vermont.
    Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Radio
  • One of Mugabo Thierry Uwilingiyimana's lesson plans, based off Robin Wall Kimmerer's book "Braiding Sweetgrass." Uwilingiyimana is licensed a science educator, and he says he likes to bring an integrated approach to the classroom.
    Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Radio
  • Mugabo Thierry Uwilingiyimana and his dog, Zoey, stand for a portrait in Red Rocks Park, just down the road from his house.
    Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Radio
Originally published on October 8, 2020 11:08 am

What we don’t learn in school can matter as much as the lessons we do learn. In this fourth and final episode of a special radio series on “Racism In New England,” we talk to teachers and students about the harm of omitting stories and cultures from curricula — and how we can do better.

Premieres: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Check your station here for specific air dates in New England.

This series on "Racism In England" is produced by the New England News Collaborative and America Amplified

GUESTS:

Derek Johnson, an elementary literacy coach who recently left Springfield School District in Vermont.

Adaeze Okorie and Grace Landry, co-founders of New Hampshire for Anti-Racist Education. The group’s mission is to understand and undo the effects of systemic racism in the state’s education system. Okorie and Landry attended public school in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Mugabo Thierry Uwilingiyimana, sixth-grade math and science teacher in the Winooski School District in Vermont. 

Fiona Hopper, social studies teacher leader and coordinator of Wabanaki studies in Maine's Portland Public Schools. She is beginning work on an Africana studies curriculum in the district.  

CREDITS:

Hosts: Peter Biello of New Hampshire Public Radio and Traci Griffith

Coordinating Producer: Morgan Springer

Producers: Jane Vaughan of New Hampshire Public Radio, Lydia Brown of Vermont Public Radio and Daniela Luna.

Executive Producer: John Dankosky of America Amplified

Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre

Additional support: Connecticut Public, New England Public Media, Vermont Public Radio, Maine Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio and CAI Cape and Islands. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative are funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2020 Connecticut Public Radio. To see more, visit Connecticut Public Radio.

New England News Collaborative
Race & Identity
Education

