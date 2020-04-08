Let's Talk About Bernie Sanders Suspending His Campaign

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Sen. Bernie Sanders officially ended his presidential campaign Wednesday. The presidential hopeful said in a video address a path to be the Democratic nominee was "impossible" after a string of primary victories by his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. As Sanders exits the presidential race, we talk about his campaign, the ideas he's pushed into the mainstream and what the path now looks like to November's election.

Our guests are:

Matt Dickinson, Middlebury College political science professor

Linda Fowler, professor of government at Dartmouth College

Bob Kinzel, VPR political reporter

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.