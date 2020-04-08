Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Let's Talk About Bernie Sanders Suspending His Campaign

By & 56 minutes ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a Las Vegas campaign rally in December 2019.
    Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a Las Vegas campaign rally in December 2019. "Vermont Edition" talks about his candidacy and the 2020 election going forward.
    John Locher / Associated Press

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Sen. Bernie Sanders officially ended his presidential campaign Wednesday. The presidential hopeful said in a video address a path to be the Democratic nominee was "impossible" after a string of primary victories by his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. As Sanders exits the presidential race, we talk about his campaign, the ideas he's pushed into the mainstream and what the path now looks like to November's election.

Our guests are:

Share your thoughts on Sen. Sanders ending his presidential campaign in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Campaign 2020
Bernie Sanders

Related Content

Sen. Bernie Sanders: 'Our Movement Has Won The Ideological Struggle'

By & Abagael Giles 5 hours ago
Associated Press, courtesy

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, clearing the way for former Vice-President Joe Biden to become to Democratic nominee.

Bernie Sanders Suspends His Presidential Campaign

By 7 hours ago

Updated at 1:11 p.m. ET

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his 2020 presidential campaign Wednesday, bowing to the commanding delegate lead former Vice President Joe Biden established.