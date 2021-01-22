Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Levine, Quarantine, Vaccine

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Health Commissioner Mark Levine on vaccine rollout and his potential exposure to COVID-19. Plus, a poem about Sen. Sanders’ mittens.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
Mark Levine
Coronavirus
The Frequency

Related Content

Gov. Scott Tests Negative For COVID-19, Will Be Tested Again Tuesday

By VPR Staff Jan 19, 2021
Phil scott at a podium
Screenshot / ORCA Media

Updated 5:15 p.m. 1/21/2021

Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday afternoon that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Scott is in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the disease.

Health Commissioner Tests Negative For COVID-19 As State Prepares To Ramp Up Vaccinations

By & 11 hours ago
Dr. Mark Levine stands at a podium next to a screen
Screenshot / ORCA Media

After an exposure to COVID-19 at two of the state's recent coronavirus press breifings, Health Commissioner Mark Levine is among a handful of state officials in quarantine. For Levine, that means launching the second phase of Vermont's vaccine rollout, which begins next week for residents aged 75 and older, from home.