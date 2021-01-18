Listen To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Speak At Dartmouth In 1962

Today on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’re revisiting a lecture the influential civil rights leader gave in the spring of 1962 at Dartmouth College.

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. devoted his life to the nonviolent protest of racial discrimination, a fight that continues to this day in America, nearly 60 years after Congress passed the Civil Rights Act.

On the evening of May 23, 1962, King addressed a packed hall of students and local residents at Dartmouth College, delivering a lecture, titled “Towards Freedom.”

King began by addressing the future of race relations in the United States, and explained he believed there were three basic ways, or attitudes as he called them, that one could view the progress of race relations in America at the time.

