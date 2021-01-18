Related Program: 
Listen To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Speak At Dartmouth In 1962

By VPR Staff 32 minutes ago
  • A man before microphones
    Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gives his "I Have A Dream Speech" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Aug. 28, 1963. A year earlier, King addressed a packed hall of students and local residents at Dartmouth College.
    Associated Press File

Today on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’re revisiting a lecture the influential civil rights leader gave in the spring of 1962 at Dartmouth College.

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. devoted his life to the nonviolent protest of racial discrimination, a fight that continues to this day in America, nearly 60 years after Congress passed the Civil Rights Act.

On the evening of May 23, 1962, King addressed a packed hall of students and local residents at Dartmouth College, delivering a lecture, titled “Towards Freedom.”

King began by addressing the future of race relations in the United States, and explained he believed there were three basic ways, or attitudes as he called them, that one could view the progress of race relations in America at the time.

Listen to the entire speech below in a video from Dartmouth College:

Looking for a transcript? Click here.

