Listen for NPR's 'Throughline' Sundays at 6 p.m., Feb 14 - March 7

  • 'Throughline' hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei
    'Throughline' hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei will bring their fresh perspectives to a new topic each week, and explore the historical underpinnings of our tumultuous current events landscape.
VPR is airing a four-epsiode run of NPR's Throughline on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. from February 14-March 7th. We invite you to take a listen and let us know what you think!

Throughline is a weekly one-hour narrative history series. Each episode tackles the history behind today's headlines, and takes the listener back in time to understand the present. These are stories you can feel and sounds you can see from the moments that shaped our world.

Let VPR know what you think of the show by sending us a note.

Says You returns on March 14.

