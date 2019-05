Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to speak publicly Wednesday morning about his investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election.

VPR will carry NPR's special live coverage of Mueller's remarks from the Department of Justice, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Mueller submitted his report to U.S. Attorney General William Barr in mid-March, and Barr released a redacted version of the report in mid-April.

