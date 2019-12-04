Listening Back To Montreal's 'Joe Beef' Chef-Owners Talk Excess, Sobriety In New Cookbook

This show originally aired Monday, April 8, 2018.

The two chef-owners of iconic Montreal restaurant Joe Beef are known for excess at the table, in both food and drink. A cookbook by the two restaurateurs—Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse: Another Cookbook of Sorts—shares reflections on indulgence and embracing sobriety, alongside recipes for the apocalypse.

David McMillan and Fred Morin are the chefs and owners of Joe Beef and, along with Meredith Erickson, authors of two Joe Beef cookbooks.

McMillan and Morin joined Vermont Edition to talk about working in the restaurant biz without drinking, and cooking for the end of the world.

