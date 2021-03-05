Related Program: 
'Listening To Ladies': Resources For Inclusion In Classical Music

    Elisabeth Blair is the host of "Listening to Ladies" a podcast dedicated to sharing the music and experiences of composers who identify as women.
In the midst of a national reckoning about racial justice and equity, musical organizations are also looking at their role in creating a more inclusive future for classical music.

Elisabeth Blair is a composer, poet, artist and podcaster. Blair's podcast series Listening to Ladies features interviews with 30 women composers. The podcast deeply explores contemporary classical music, and the experience of being a women in the field of music composition.

Since discontinuing the podcast, Blair has continued to keep up with worldwide efforts to empower diverse voices in the world of classical music.

Here is an extensive - not exhaustive - list of organizations suggested by Blair, that are doing important work around diversity and inclusion. Check out these links to dive deeper.

If you're interested in finding more works by diverse composers, here is a list of databases that might help you with your search.

Timeline: Florence Price (1887-1953)

Florence Price's musical style was connected to African-American melodies, spirituals and rhythms.
2009 in a broken-down, abandoned house just outside St. Anne, Illinois, dozens of musical scores and papers by composer Florence Price were discovered. In this forgotten treasure trove there were two violin concerti and Price’s 4th Symphony, left unperformed and forgotten. It’s only been in the past decade that we’ve truly come to understand the genius and beauty of Florence Price’s music.

'Brave Little State': Supporting Vermonters Of Color

Brave Little State logo
The latest installment of Brave Little State seeks answers to this question: How can the state, both its government and its people, support Vermonters of color? This hour, we listen to the episode, which features reporting from Brave Little State host Angela Evancie and VPR's Bryant Denton.

VPR Choral Hour Sing-Along!

Sing-along with some the masterworks of choral music on the VPR Choral Hour.
Download the score for this week's sing-along here...

Mass No.2 in G Major D167 - Franz Schubert