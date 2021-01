Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Simone Young, conductor

Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 Prometheus

Wagner: Gotterdammerung excerpts

Brahms (arr. Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25

Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber (Rafael Kubelik, conductor)

Listen Saturday January 16 at 8 p.m.