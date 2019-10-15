Related Program: 
VPR News

LIVE At 8 P.M.: Fact Checking The Democratic Presidential Debate

By VPR News 4 minutes ago
  • A stage with podiums on it.
    The stage is prepared where the CNN/New York Times will host the Democratic presidential primary debate at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio.
    John Minchillo / Associated Press

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is among the 12 candidates to take the stage during Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary debate, which begins at 8 p.m. It will be hosted by CNN and the New York Times and will be carried live by both NPR and VPR.

The debate marks the first official campaign event for Sanders after his recent heart attack. He will be joined by Joe Biden, Corey Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

More from NPR: Democratic Debate: Everything You Need To Know About Tuesday's Face-Off [Oct. 15]

NPR reporters are posting context and analysis in real time.

Loading...

Tags: 
VPR News
Campaign 2020
Bernie Sanders
Government & Politics

Related Content

Democratic Debate: Everything You Need To Know About Tuesday's Face-Off

By 6 hours ago

There's a lot to watch for in Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio.

Senior Sanders Advisor Offers Update On The Candidate, And Campaign, After Heart Attack

By & Oct 11, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Dartmouth College.
Cheryl Senter / AP

Ten days ago, Sen. Bernie Sanders had a heart attack at a campaign event in Las Vegas. Doctors discovered Sanders had a blocked artery and inserted two stents to repair that blockage. But what does Sanders' health mean for the campaign, and the Democratic presidential primary? Vermont Edition talks with senior campaign advisor Jeff Weaver to get an update on the candidate and his campaign.

What Sanders' Heart Attack Means For The Democratic Primary

By , & Oct 11, 2019
The stage for a July 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate.
Paul Sancya / AP

How will Sen. Bernie Sander's recent heart attack affect the 2020 Democratic presidential race? His campaign says there will be little impact, and he'll be back in action for the fourth Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 15. We're talking with reporters in Vermont, New Hampshire and Iowa about how the dynamics of the race are shifting.

Sanders Plans To Participate In Oct. Debate, Campaign Offers Health Update

By VPR News Oct 3, 2019
Students holding blue Bernie signs outside
Cheryl Senter / Associated Press

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders "is up and about" following recent surgery, and plans to attend an upcoming Democratic presidential debate, the campaign announced Thursday afternoon.