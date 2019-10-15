LIVE At 8 P.M.: Fact Checking The Democratic Presidential Debate

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is among the 12 candidates to take the stage during Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary debate, which begins at 8 p.m. It will be hosted by CNN and the New York Times and will be carried live by both NPR and VPR.

The debate marks the first official campaign event for Sanders after his recent heart attack. He will be joined by Joe Biden, Corey Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

NPR reporters are posting context and analysis in real time.

