Live At Noon: Gov. Phil Scott Discusses His 2020 Priorities

By & 4 minutes ago
  • Gov. Phil Scott stands outdoors
    Gov. Phil Scott, pictured here in August, talks with "Vermont Edition" about some of his priorities for 2020.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

The Scott administration is gearing up to make key decisions about priorities for the coming year. The governor is focused on defining budget priorities, handling declining gas tax revenues, taking the next steps for a paid family leave plan and more.

Gov. Phil Scott joins Vermont Edition to discuss these topics, and we'll also get his take on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Share your questions or comments for the governor below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

