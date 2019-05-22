Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Live At Noon: Gov. Scott On The Close Of The 2019 Legislative Session

  • Gov. Phil Scott faces decisions about which bills to sign, veto or allow to become legislation without a signature.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Live call-in discussion: As the legislative session comes to a close, some of the most widely-watched bills are nearing the finish line in Montpelier – including minimum wage, paid family leave, and a bill preserving abortion rights. We're talking to Gov. Phil Scott, who faces a number of decisions on whether to sign, veto, or allow legislation to pass without his signature.

Post your questions and comments for Gov. Scott below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

