Live From Rutland, In The Aftermath Of Three College Closings

Live call-in discussion: This month three Vermont colleges held their final graduation ceremonies and now those schools are closed. While there are still 19 colleges in the state, the loss of Green Mountain College, College of St. Joseph and Southern Vermont College will be felt by students, staff and their surrounding communities. Vermont Edition discusses these closings during a live broadcast from the Rutland Free Library.

We'll hear from administrators from each of the three schools:

And we'll hear from students Allison Irons (GMC), Kaelin Reopell (CSJ) and Zach Rogers (SVC).

Post your questions or comments about the closings or share your memories of these colleges below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.