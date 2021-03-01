Liveblog For Vermont's 2021 Town Meeting Day

Vermont's Town Meeting Day is Tuesday, March 2. As with many things during the pandemic, it's going to be different. Some neighbors used to gathering in historic halls to debate warning articles will be attending virtual sessions and voting later by Australian ballot. Other meetings are postponed all together.

Monday

4:30 p.m.

Local officials in a number of smaller Vermont towns say they are very reluctant to give up their traditional town meetings.



This year, because of health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities that traditionally hold floor meetings have opted to decide local issues using the Australian ballot.



Andy McLean is the town clerk in Dover.

"The Australian ballot cuts out so much of our direct democracy process at town meeting," McLean said. "It isolates the very last little bit of that process, the actual vote, and takes it away from all of the discussion, the ability to make amendments."



Dover has postponed its town meeting until May 18. Officials hope it will be safe to bring residents together at that time.

- Bob Kinzel

4:10 p.m.

In the crowded race for Rutland's board of aldermen, a slate of six political newcomers are making equity and inclusion central to their campaigns.



And they’re hoping to sway voters under the banner "Rutland Foward."



Former Mayor Jeffrey Wennberg says it is a unique approach.



“A group of candidates for aldermen who are technically running against each other, but they're actually running kind of as a team, which is very, very, very unusual," Wennberg said. "It'll be very interesting to see how that works out."



Some current aldermen have come under fire for their views on diversity and for racially insensitive social media posts.



Among those hoping to change that: An openly gay 25-year-old public policy specialist who moved to Rutland less than a year ago, a seventh-generation Rutland educator, and the son of a long time deputy state’s attorney in Rutland.

- Nina Keck

