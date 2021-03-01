Related Program: 
VPR News

Liveblog For Vermont's 2021 Town Meeting Day

By VPR Staff 43 minutes ago
  • A sign reading Ward 8 vote here along a sidewalk
    Burlington's Ward 8 voting sign is set out over the weekend in anticipation of Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 2.
    Emily Aiken / VPR

Vermont's Town Meeting Day is Tuesday, March 2. As with many things during the pandemic, it's going to be different. Some neighbors used to gathering in historic halls to debate warning articles will be attending virtual sessions and voting later by Australian ballot. Other meetings are postponed all together.

Scroll down for the latest updates and results from VPR staff.

Monday

4:30 p.m.

Local officials in a number of smaller Vermont towns say they are very reluctant to give up their traditional town meetings.

This year, because of health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities that traditionally hold floor meetings have opted to decide local issues using the Australian ballot.

Andy McLean is the town clerk in Dover.

"The Australian ballot cuts out so much of our direct democracy process at town meeting," McLean said. "It isolates the very last little bit of that process, the actual vote, and takes it away from all of the discussion, the ability to make amendments." 

Dover has postponed its town meeting until May 18. Officials hope it will be safe to bring residents together at that time.

- Bob Kinzel

4:10 p.m.

In the crowded race for Rutland's board of aldermen, a slate of six political newcomers are making equity and inclusion central to their campaigns.

And they’re hoping to sway voters under the banner "Rutland Foward."

Former Mayor Jeffrey Wennberg says it is a unique approach.

“A group of candidates for aldermen who are technically running against each other, but they're actually running kind of as a team, which is very, very, very unusual," Wennberg said. "It'll be very interesting to see how that works out."

Some current aldermen have come under fire for their views on diversity and for racially insensitive social media posts.

Among those hoping to change that: An openly gay 25-year-old public policy specialist who moved to Rutland less than a year ago, a seventh-generation Rutland educator, and the son of a long time deputy state’s attorney in Rutland.

- Nina Keck

Read more of VPR's Town Meeting Day coverage:

This post will be updated.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or with tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Town Meeting
Town Meeting Day
Government & Politics

Related Content

Reporter Debrief: A Rundown Of The 2021 Burlington Mayoral Race

By & Feb 25, 2021
A white sign that says "vote here" on a brick street in Burlington.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Next Tuesday is Town Meeting Day, and voters in Vermont's largest city, Burlington, face a choice: Give another term to incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger or pick a new city leader.

Hartford Confronts Racism, Misogyny & Classism After Select Board Member Resigns Over Harassment

By Feb 8, 2021
A woman in a leopard print shirt and a face mask at a table
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Editor's note: This story contains racist language.

The town of Hartford has been trying to address systemic racism in town, and it hasn't been easy.

A Black select board member resigned recently after she was harassed, and as Town Meeting Day elections approach, a rift is opening up between candidates who want to slow down the change, and those who want to continue pushing for racial equality.

This Year, Many Vt. Towns Are Grappling With How To Take Direct Democracy Digital

By Feb 25, 2021
Looking down the aisle in the town hall in Strafford on Town Meeting Day, with a high ceiling, ornate blue trim against cream walls and packed rows of voters on either side, sitting in wooden benches.
Tony Talbot / Associated Press File

COVID-19 has altered many traditions, and town meeting is no different. This year, the bake sales, community potlucks and in-person floor votes characteristic of the day aren’t safe. So towns and their residents have had to adapt.

In Vt., COVID-19 Means A Break From Town Meeting Day Tradition

By & Feb 25, 2021
A person in a headscarf stands next to signs outside a brick building.
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC File

The COVID-19 crisis has interrupted tradition, from holiday celebrations to Vermont's Town Meeting Day. This hour, we take an in-depth look at how individual municipalities are navigating Town Meeting Day this year, and we answer your questions.

‘Exercise In Social Solidarity’: On Town Meeting Day In Kirby, Vt.

By Feb 22, 2021
A man in a jacket and baseball cap in front of a white building with a sign with red letters reading kirby town hall
Erica Heilman / VPR

Town meeting day in Vermont is the first Tuesday in March. This year many towns are moving to Australian ballot because of the pandemic. But not all: Up in Kirby, the clerks, select board and town moderator will meet on March 2, but just long enough to entertain a motion to move the meeting to May or June, when they can hold the meeting outside.

Reporter Debrief: To Sell Or Not To Sell Pot? About 20 Communities Will Consider It At Town Meeting

By & Feb 26, 2021
Nina Keck / VPR File

On Town Meeting Day next week, residents of about 20 cities and towns around the state will decide whether to allow cannabis stores and growing operations to open in their communities. But the state still needs to finalize regulations around legal marijuana sales, which are likely over a year away.

A Most Unusual Year For Town Meeting Day

By Feb 24, 2021
people's legs visible in voting booths
Angela Evancie / VPR File

If you want to understand how civil affairs are conducted in Vermont, it's important to know about the annual tradition of town meeting.