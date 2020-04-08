Local Governments, And A Country Store, Navigate The COVID-19 Crisis

Town governments in Vermont are trying to keep services going during the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re getting creative to keep towns running while maintaining social distancing. Plus, the latest COVID-19 case numbers, the governor’s request for FEMA funding, and how one country store is keeping its doors open.

