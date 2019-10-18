Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Local Historian Discusses October 19, 1864 And Vermont Women's Role In The Civil War

By , & 59 seconds ago
  • A group of people point guns at two people with their right hands raised.
    Vermonters at the St. Albans Bank were forced to take an oath of loyalty to the 'the Constitution of the Confederate States of America.'
    St. Albans Historical Museum, Courtesy

Live call-in discussion: This weekend marks the 155th anniversary of a key Civil War victory for Union troops known as the Battle of Cedar Creek. On that same day, a Confederate raid took place in St. Albans, Vermont — robbing a local bank and killing one citizen before escaping to Canada.

And while much is known about Vermont's generals and sharpshooters, what about the Vermont women who sustained the home front?

Local historian Howard Coffin joins Vermont Edition to talk about the two concurrent events on October 19, 1864 and his new research on the role women in Vermont played during the Civil War.

While the state’s able-bodied men were away at war, Vermont women managed the operations of more than 30,000 farms and worked in factories to manufacture much-needed supplies for soldiers. Others joined the war effort by editing anti-slavery newspapers, speaking out against slavery, and teaching classes to newly-freed slaves in the South.

Coffin's research draws from letters and diaries of Vermont women during the Civil War to tell their stories in their own words — including that of one Vermont woman, who appears to have secretly enlisted and fought in a Vermont regiment.

Coffin, who is a seventh-generation Vermonter, has written four books on Vermonters in the Civil War, including:

Share your thoughts or questions about the Civil War and the role of Vermont women below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
St. Albans
History

Related Content

Generals, Sharpshooters And Gettysburg: Revisiting The Role Of Vermonters In The Civil War

By & Aug 30, 2019
An 11-foot-tall monument dedicated to Vermont's Companies E and H of the Second United States Sharpshooters stands south of Gettysburg. It was dedicated by the State of Vermont in October of 1889.
Gettysburg Stone Sentinels

It was the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War. But the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg proved to be both the turning point of the war, and a battle in which Vermont soldiers played a pivotal role. We're listening back to a conversation which first aired in 2017 with historian Howard Coffin about the role of Vermonters at Gettysburg and other battles in the Civil War.

When The Civil War Came To Vermont: Exploring The St. Albans Raid

By & Oct 20, 2014

“St. Albans Invaded! Several Citizens Shot! Great Excitement Prevails!” Those were the headlines 150 years on Oct. 19, 1864.

What came to be known as the St. Albans Raid brought the Civil War, the great majority of which was fought in the south, to the northern hills of Vermont as confederate soldiers attacked and held St. Albans hostage. The details of the siege are told in a new book by author Michelle Arnoksy Sherburne, The St. Albans Raid: Confederate Attack on Vermont.

The Role Of Vermonters In The Civil War

By & Jun 30, 2017
Hartland's Civil War soldiers are commemorated with this statue in the center of town.
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Vermont Civil War historian Howard Coffin discusses some of his new research about the role that Vermonters played at the Battle of Gettysburg, a pivotal Union victory.

Union General George Stannard And Vermont's Civil War Heritage

By & Oct 18, 2018
General George J. Stannard, left, Colonel Henry Whiting, center, and an unnamed soldier.
Vermont Historical Society, courtesy

Civil War General George Stannard called a Milton farmhouse home after the war, and efforts are now underway to restore that farmhouse and honor the military career of the Vermont general as part of larger strides toward a Vermont Civil War Heritage Trail. We're talking about Gen. Stannard and the role he played in the outcome of the Civil War.