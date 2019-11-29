Local Music For Another Big Winter Storm

We help to weather another big storm in the VPR listening area with lots of homegrown Vermont music , and with the knowledge that in only three weeks we will already be enjoying a little more daylight each and every day!

This program will air on Sunday December 1st froom 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Vermont celtic band Gypsy Reel will be playing at Brandon Music on Saturday December 7th.

Bela Fleck and the original Flecktones will be performing at Burlington's Flynn Center this week.

Michael T Jermyn and the Aristocratic Peasants will be live at Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier on Saturday, December 7th from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bella Voce will be performing holiday concerts along with the early music ensemble the Champlain Consort on Saturday December 7th at 7:30 pm and on Sunday December 8th at 3pm. Both concerts will be held at the McCarthy Fine Arts Center Recital Hall at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester.

The Ripton Community Coffeehouse presents the Mark Tolstrup Band on Saturday December 7th.

Story-teller and critically acclaimed acoustic guitarist and singer-songwriter Eddy Lawrence will return to Palmer Street Coffeehouse at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6th.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on December 7, featuring Lisa Greenleaf calling with Dave Langford, Jeremiah McLane and Eric McDonald. The place is the historic Peterborough Town House, and dancing begins at 8 p.m. with at beginner's workshop at 7:30.

There will be a song circle in Rutland at the Godnick Adult Center on Wednesday, December 4th at 7:15 p.m.

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy are bringing their Celtic Family Christmas show to Flynn Center for Performing Arts in Burlington on Tuesday December 3rd.

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra will hold its Winter Concert on Saturday December 7th at 7 PM at the Montpelier City Hall. Peter Macfarlane will be the guest soloist. A benefit raffle of a music-themed quilt will also be a feature of this concert.

On Saturday night, December 7th at 7pm , Vermont Timbre, featuring Amelis Struthers and Mike Mrowiki, are debuting their new album, Songs To Light the Way. The show will be Downstairs at Next Stage Arts in Putney, and is a benefit for the Food4 Kids program at Putney Central School.

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will be playing at Radio Bean in Burlington on Saturday December 7th from 6:30-8 p.m.

Woodchuck's Revenge will be playing at the Rutland indoor farmer's market on Saturday December 7th at 10a.m.