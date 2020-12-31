Related Program: 
A Long Winter

By & 8 hours ago
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Checking back in with a Northfield barber. Plus, Stamford continues to resist Governor Scott’s emergency order, a successful year for deer hunters, and a special guest co-host.

Reporter Debrief: Stamford Select Board Seeks To Sue Scott Over COVID Restrictions

By & 20 hours ago
Grassy, foggy mountain landscape.
Elodie Reed / VPR

One southern Vermont town has voted to sue the state over pandemic public health restrictions.

'We've All Got To Have Hope': Checking Back In With A Northfield Barber At The End Of 2020

By 20 hours ago
A man stands next to a barber pole
Anna Van Dine / VPR File

As 2020 comes to a close, VPR's Anna Van Dine checked back in with a Northfield barber she interviewed earlier in the year. They talked about the pandemic, family, and the new year about to arrive.

Officials Forecast Flat Growth For COVID-19 Cases, If Vermonters Avoid New Year’s Gatherings

By VPR Staff Dec 29, 2020
Masked bathers with noodles take a class in an indoor pool
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Tuesday, Dec. 29.