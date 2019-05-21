Longtime Milton Foster Parent Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

A Milton man who has been a foster parent in Vermont for 25 years was arraigned Tuesday on charges including sexual assault of a child, police said.

The Department of Children and Families received the initial report and referred it to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations in early May. Detective Sergeant Brian LaBarge said the defendent, Keith LaFlam, 59, was arrested Monday. He will remain incarcerated pending a bail hearing.

LaBarge said he is "not aware of any other complaints," against LaFlam.

However, LaBarge says, anyone who wishes to report alleged incidents involving LaFlam is encouraged to contact his unit, DCF, or both.