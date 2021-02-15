A Look At Legislation That Would Prohibit School Districts From Hiring In-School Police Officers

Live discussion: About half of Vermont's schools contract with local law enforcement officers to provide security services. Some people think these resource officers are necessary to keep schools safe, but others say these resource officers have a negative effect, particularly on students of color. This hour, we talk about a bill that would prohibit schools from hiring resource officers.

Our guests are:

Sen. Ruth Hardy, the sponsor of bill S.63, and a Democrat representing the Addison district

Libby Bonesteel, superintendent for the Montpelier-Roxbury School District, which recently decided to eliminate its only school resource officer

Douglas Allen, Colchester chief of police

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

