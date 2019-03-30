Looking Forward To April

We bid farewell to March with songs for the birthday of Caesar Chavez, a vast selection of live shows in our area this week, and even more new releases!

This program will air on Sunday March 31st from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffeehouse presents Lewis Franco and the Missing Cats at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday April 6th. The open mic preceding the headlining act begins at 7:30.

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will be playing at Radio Bean in Burlington on Friday April 5th from 6:30-8 p.m.

GlobaLocal Presents, in association with Pentangle Arts and North Chapel Universalist Church of Woodstock, will host the band Mokoomba from Zimbabwe for a residency in Woodstock and Pomfret from Saturday April 6th through Monday April 8th. The three-day engagements will begin with a concert in the Suicide Six Ski Area lodge on April 6th. The band will also participate in a community workshop and talk-back at North Chapel in Woodstock on Sunday 4/7.

Richmond's P.M. Sundays presents Jean Rohe on Sunday April 7th at 4 p.m. at the Richmond Congregational Church.

As part of the annual meeting of the Friends of the Springfield Town Library, John, Ida Mae, and Lila Specker will be performing at the Congregational Church, on Main St. in Springfield, just three doors down from the library on Wednesday April 3rd. The meeting will begin at 6:30 and the concert will follow around 7 and this event is free

Banjo greats Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn travel to The Barre Opera House on Saturday, April 6th for a 7:30 show.

Cindy Mangsen and Steve Gillette will be playing at the Palmer St. Coffeehouse in Plattsburg, NY on Friday April 5th and at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday April 6th.

The Dave Keller Band with special guest Johnny Rawls will be playing at Sweet Melissa's in Montpelier on Sunday April 7th at 5:30 p.m.

The 7th Annual Vermont Musicians' Concert, featuring Abby Sherman, John Smyth, Seth Eames, Mark Struhsacker & Carol Hausner, Emma Back, George Woodard, and Colin McCaffrey will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 3-5 p.m. at the United Community Church of Morrisville.

Angelique Kidjo will be performing covers of the Talking Heads album "Remain in Light" on the Flynn mainstage in Burlington Wednesday April 3rd.

The UVM Lane Series presents the Georgian Men's Choir Iberi on Friday April 5th at 7:30 p.m.