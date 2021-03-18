Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Lost To The Second Wave

By , & 20 minutes ago

Looking back on the second wave of COVID-19 deaths. Plus, a possible overhaul of Vermont’s education funding system, Burlington’s racial equity director is reinstated to oversee a policing study, and COVID-19 numbers.

