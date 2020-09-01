Related Program: 
‘A Lot Of Work Behind The Scenes’

By , & 26 minutes ago
How elementary school support staff are preparing for the year ahead. Plus, broadband access, stimulus checks for non-U.S. citizens, and COVID-19 numbers.

‘How Can We Create Connections Without A Connection?’

By , & Aug 14, 2020
The challenges of remote learning when not everyone can get online. Plus, the state’s budget, former candidates’ support for Democratic nominee David Zuckerman, and COVID-19 numbers.

'Whatever They Tell Us, We're Doing': School Support Staff Prepare For Reopening

By 11 hours ago
A man stands with a step ladder in a school hallway.
Anna Van Dine / VPR

Over the summer, we’ve heard from a lot of teachers and administrators about the challenges they’ve been facing getting ready for a school year unlike any other. But there are other people who help keep schools running who haven’t been getting much attention: support staff.