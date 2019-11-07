Related Program: 
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman Outlines Progressive Priorities For 2020

Nov 7, 2019
  Progressive/Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
    Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
    Angela Evancie / VPR File

When Vermont's last legislative session ended, Progressive Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman said he was disappointed Democrats didn't pass a paid family leave plan or increase the minimum wage, failing to deliver what he says "voters asked for in the 2018 election." The lieutenant governor joins Vermont Edition to discuss Progressive priorities at the Statehouse in 2020. 

We'll ask Zuckerman about the partnership between Progressives and Democrats in Montpelier, his election plans for 2020 and his role as a surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign in New Hampshire.

