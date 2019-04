Live call-in discussion: The Vermont legislative sessions has passed its midpoint, and we’re talking with Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman about where some of his key priorities for the session — like paid family leave and a tax-and-regulate plan for marijuana — stand in the legislature.

Share your questions or comments for Lt. Gov. Zuckerman below.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 19, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.