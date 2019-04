Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Kelley O'Connor, soprano; Anima Young Singers of Greater Chicago; Women of the CSO Chorus

Mahler: Symphony No. 3

Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 (excerpt) (Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor)

Listen Saturday April 13 at 8 p.m.