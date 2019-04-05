Maiz Vargas On His Journey From Costa Rica To The Burlington Music Scene

Maiz Vargas came to Vermont from Costa Rica more than five years ago, and in that time his band Mal Maiz has been melding rhythms and musical styles from South and North America into infectious, danceable music.

Mal Maiz plays the FlynnSpace in Burlington Saturday night as part of the New Voices series. The band was featured in VPR's Live From The Fort music series back in January, and just before that performance, Maiz Vargas came to VPR's studio and described his journey into the Burlington music scene.

VPR's Henry Epp spoke with Maiz Vargas. Listen to their full conversation above; Watch the band's Live From The Fort video below.