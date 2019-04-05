Related Program: 
VPR News

Maiz Vargas On His Journey From Costa Rica To The Burlington Music Scene

By 10 minutes ago
  • Mal Maiz perofmring at the VPR Studios.
    Mal Maiz plays at the Flynn Center this Saturday. The band played VPR's "Live From The Fort" series in January.
    Herb Swanson

Maiz Vargas came to Vermont from Costa Rica more than five years ago, and in that time his band Mal Maiz has been melding rhythms and musical styles from South and North America into infectious, danceable music.

Mal Maiz plays the FlynnSpace in Burlington Saturday night as part of the New Voices series. The band was featured in VPR's Live From The Fort music series back in January, and just before that performance, Maiz Vargas came to VPR's studio and described his journey into the Burlington music scene.

VPR's Henry Epp spoke with Maiz Vargas. Listen to their full conversation above; Watch the band's Live From The Fort video below.

Tags: 
VPR News
Arts & Culture
Music

Related Content

Mal Maíz Performs "Live From The Fort"

By Jan 22, 2019
Mal Maiz perofmring at the VPR Studios.
Herb Swanson

Costa Rican "gypsy devil" Maiz Vargas Sandoval and his Afro-Cumbia Orchestra, Mal Maíz,  lit up VPR's Stetson Studio One in January. There dynamic set kicked off Live From The Fort's New Voices Project, a collaboration between VPR and The Flynn Center's New Voices Series. The project will showcase world musical traditions nestled in and around the Queen City.

Local And National Talent On Display During 35th Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

By Jun 4, 2018
The Makanda Project plays at City Hall Park in Burlington on a stage while people sit on the lawn and watch.
Emily Corwin / VPR

There will be free live music every day from noon to 8 p.m. in Burlington this week as part of the 35th annual Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.