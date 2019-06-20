Making Summer Fun For Kids With Sensory Processing Disorders

Live call-in discussion: School is out for the summer and for some parents, that means scrambling to find activities for your kids. But for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other sensory processing challenges, it can be much more difficult to find accessible options. Vermont Edition will look at why and how some organizations are adapting their offerings to be more sensory-friendly.

We’ll talk to mother and educator Karen Shearer about how adaptive activities have helped her son navigate social experiences. And we’ll hear how Story Land, The ECHO Leahy Center, and Imagination Station have created experiences and environments that accommodate visitors with sensory sensitivities.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.