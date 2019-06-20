Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Making Summer Fun For Kids With Sensory Processing Disorders

By & 35 minutes ago
  • People with sensory processing challenges can often be sensitve to type and levels of lighting, audio stimuli, texture, movement and more; sensory-friendly experiences tend to limit or alter them.
    People with sensory processing challenges can often be sensitve to type and levels of lighting, audio stimuli, texture, movement and more; sensory-friendly experiences tend to limit or alter them.
    Fabiana Aroni / iStock

Live call-in discussion: School is out for the summer and for some parents, that means scrambling to find activities for your kids. But for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other sensory processing challenges, it can be much more difficult to find accessible options. Vermont Edition will look at why and how some organizations are adapting their offerings to be more sensory-friendly.

We’ll talk to mother and educator Karen Shearer about how adaptive activities have helped her son navigate social experiences. And we’ll hear how Story Land, The ECHO Leahy Center, and Imagination Station have created experiences and environments that accommodate visitors with sensory sensitivities.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Kids & Parenting
Mental Health

Related Content

Entering The Workforce With Autism Spectrum Disorder

By & May 23, 2018
"Vermont Edition" hears from agencies that prepare individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder for a career.
wildpixel / iStock

According to the CDC, about one child in 60 is identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD. We'll discuss the unique challenges individuals with ASD face as they enter the workforce after graduating from high school and college.

Cheap Thrills: Free (And Low-Cost) Fun In Vermont This Summer

By & Jul 14, 2017
People of all abilities can find hiking trails to suit them in Vermont. (Some are muddier than others.)
Patti Daniels / VPR

These long summer days in Vermont are fantastic, but how do you get the most out of the season without breaking the bank? We crowd-sourced your ideas for inexpensive — better yet, free! — ways to enjoy summer.