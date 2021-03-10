Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Mammoths May Have Walked New England At The Same Time As Early Humans

By & 49 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Dartmouth College

Live discussion: Dartmouth researchers just published a report showing that early humans and woolly mammoths may have shared the New England landscape at the same time. Before this rib fragment from a Vermont mammoth was carbon dated, it wasn't known if humans and woolly mammoths overlapped in this region. 

This segment, we talk with one of the researchers about this discovery. 

Our guest is:

  • Nathaniel R. Kitchel, postdoctoral fellow in anthropology at Dartmouth and one of the researchers who carbon dated the mammoth rib fragment

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 9, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

