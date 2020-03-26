Managing Stress And Anxiety During COVID-19

Live call-in discussion: COVID-19 has generated a world of uncertainty. Uncertainty about the economy, uncertainty about food security, uncertainty about our physical health. But what about our mental health? This hour: a conversation about how to manage stress and anxiety during COVID-19. We talk to mental health professionals, and we also hear from you.

Our guests are:

Laurie Emerson is the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont

Dr. Andrew Rosenfeld is a child psychiatrist and assistant professor at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont. He also serves as the director of the Outpatient Clinic at the Vermont Center for Children, Youth and Families.

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.