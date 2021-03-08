Mar. 24 | Finding Balance: Managing Your Mental Health Amid A Heavy News Cycle

  • A woman sits on a couch looking at a laptop screen. Her eyes are shut and appears overwhelmed. All around her are images of alerts, messages, and speech bubbles, representing all the messaging she receives while consuming the news.
    If you're feeling like it's time to prioritize your mental health and establish a more balanced relationship with the information you consume, join Sam Sanders and Jane Lindholm for this virtual event on March 24.
    Lara Dixon / For VPR

Join us for a virtual conversation with NPR’s Sam Sanders about establishing a balanced relationship with the information we consume and how to look after your mental health while staying informed.

NPR's Sam Sanders (left) joins Jane Lindholm for a virtual event on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
Credit Josh Huskin and Daria Bishop

The past year has been a whirlwind, and many of us have been feeling overwhelmed by trying to stay on top of all the news of the pandemic, political events, an economic crisis and much more.   

Sanders, host of NPR’s It’s Been A Minute, joins VPR’s Jane Lindholm for a live discussion on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. about striking a healthy balance between your media diet and your mental well-being. Sam will share tips on how you can stay informed about what’s happening in your community and around the world, while also finding moments of joy and levity, recognizing your limits, and prioritizing mental health.

We want your voice in the discussion, too. Send us your response to the following prompt and we may include it in the event: Think back to a year ago. What's one thing you wish you could tell yourself then that would have helped your navigate this past year? Email us your response

[GET TICKETS]

This event is sponsored by Champlain College and Mountain View Natural Medicine.

Virtual Event FAQ

Time and date: Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost
Tickets for this event cost $10. If you are a VPR sustaining member, admission is free. We sent an email on March 4 with a promo code to use a checkout. (Let us know if you didn't get it.) If you need help with using the promo code, you can find instructions here.

So how exactly does this work?
First things first - start by registering here! We need your email in order to send you the private link to join the event! You’ll get an event reminder 24 hours in advance. One hour before the event, we’ll send you a link to watch the live stream on YouTube.

Will other attendees be able to see or hear me?
No, you and all of our attendees will only be able to see the host and the guest.

Will I have to use Zoom or any other video conferencing?
No, this is a live stream that you will watch on YouTube. To make a comment during the event, you will need to be logged into a Google account.

What if I have question for Sam?
You can submit a question in advance by sending us an email. Jane will try to include your question in the event!

What if I have another question that wasn't answered here?
Send us a message here!

