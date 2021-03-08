Mar. 24 | Finding Balance: Managing Your Mental Health Amid A Heavy News Cycle

Join us for a virtual conversation with NPR’s Sam Sanders about establishing a balanced relationship with the information we consume and how to look after your mental health while staying informed.

The past year has been a whirlwind, and many of us have been feeling overwhelmed by trying to stay on top of all the news of the pandemic, political events, an economic crisis and much more.

Sanders, host of NPR’s It’s Been A Minute, joins VPR’s Jane Lindholm for a live discussion on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. about striking a healthy balance between your media diet and your mental well-being. Sam will share tips on how you can stay informed about what’s happening in your community and around the world, while also finding moments of joy and levity, recognizing your limits, and prioritizing mental health.

We want your voice in the discussion, too. Send us your response to the following prompt and we may include it in the event: Think back to a year ago. What's one thing you wish you could tell yourself then that would have helped your navigate this past year? Email us your response.

Virtual Event FAQ

Time and date: Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

