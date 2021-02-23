Mar. 7 | Yes, You CAN Sing!

Don't think you can sing to save your life? Actually, yes, you CAN! Discover your singing voice with Helen Lyons and Linda Radtke. Join us for a virtual singing lesson!

You don’t have to be an opera singer or an American Idol to enjoy singing. EVERYONE can sing, no matter your age, or level of experience. Join VPR Classical host Helen Lyons and Choral Hour host Linda Radtke for "Yes, You CAN Sing,” a virtual voice lesson for anyone who THINKS they can't. Learn the basics of healthy vocal technique and discover your own voice. The whole family can do it together!

[REGISTER HERE]

VIRTUAL EVENT FAQ:

So how exactly does this work?

First things first - start by registering here! The link to the event will be in your confirmation email under the Additional Information section! We will send the link again on Sunday March 7 at 2:00.

How much does it cost to take part?

This event is free but when you register you will have the chance to choose to make a donation for your ticket. We hope you will consider giving whatever works for you! You only need one registration for yourself and your group.

Will other attendees be able to see or hear me?

This event is going to be a Zoom meeting so Helen and Linda can see their audience members and possibly interact. We encourage you to keep your video on to make the event more fun but you are certainly welcome to turn it off. The host will mute all guests so nobody will hear you sing!

On what platform will the event take place?

This will be a live Zoom event, it will not be broadcast. We will use the 'chat' function for questions.

Do I need to have an account?

No, you do not need to have an account or log in.