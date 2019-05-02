Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Marijuana's Effects On The Developing Brain

By & 1 hour ago
  • Potency and frequency of use of marijuana can have long-lasting negative effects on developing brains, pediatric psychiatrists say.
    Potency and frequency of use of marijuana can have long-lasting negative effects on developing brains, pediatric psychiatrists say.
    Feodora Chiosea / iStock

Doctors, psychiatrists and other health professionals say marijuana can be very damaging to young and developing brains and that they're seeing young people with increasingly negative effects from consuming the drug. 

“There is now very convincing science that cannabis is just not good for developing brains” Dr. David Rettew told Vermont Edition.

Rettew directs pediatric psychiatry at UVM's Larner College of Medicine. He’s also the medical director for the Vermont Department of Mental Health’s Child, Adolescent and Family Division.

He says the most significant findings show an increased risk of developing psychotic symptoms.

“It’s been calculated that cannabis doubles or maybe triples the risk of developing a psychotic illness later in life," Rettew notes. "And that risk may be higher with the higher potency cannabis that’s being used now, and that the risk is even more elevated when use starts early and the use is more frequent.”

Some marijuana users experience psychotic episodes directly after using the drug and Rettew says they’re at the highest risk of developing long-term psychotic disorders like schizophrenia.

Rettew says he wants the public to have knowledge of the real impacts of marijuana use—regardless of the politics and policies around cannabis legalization.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about what we know about cannabis and the developing brain.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Marijuana
UVM Medical Center
Department of Mental Health

Related Content

Roadside Testing For Pot: What Can Be Measured And Where The Tech Stands

By & Apr 28, 2019
We're talking about roadside saliva tests - what's measurable and what isn't, and whether the test the Governor wants actually exists.
Kameleon007 / iStock

The fate of the tax-and-regulate marijuana bill is up in the air as Gov. Phil Scott continues to insist on a roadside test for impairment. Many lawmakers and experts say no reliable test exists. We're talking about the political impasse and hearing about the science of what saliva tests can and can't determine.

Tax-And-Regulate Pot Debate: Scott Insists On Saliva Test, Key Lawmakers Say It Doesn't Exist

By Apr 24, 2019
Key lawmakers say they have no faith in a roadside saliva test to determine driver impairment for marijuana
Labuda / iStock

The fate of the tax-and-regulate marijuana legalization bill is uncertain at the Vermont Statehouse. While Gov. Phil Scott is insisting that the bill include a roadside saliva test to determine driver impairment, key lawmakers say no reliable test exists. 

Buying And Selling Cannabis (Legally): How Vermont's Tax-And-Regulate Rules Are Shaping Up

By & Feb 12, 2019
Lawmakers are drafting rules to regulate the cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis. But what Vermont's rules will be and if there's support to make them law remains an open question.
Seastock / iStock

Last year Vermont legalized the possession and personal use of small amounts of marijuana. Now Vermont lawmakers are drafting rules for a legal and regulated system to buy, sell and grow cannabis. We're looking at what's being proposed for commercial cannabis in Vermont.

This Is Your (Young) Brain

By & Jan 5, 2015
Kickapoo999 / iPhoto

During his second inaugural address in 2013, Governor Peter Shumlin stated that he wanted the state to strengthen its commitment to universal early childhood development. He stated that 90 percent of a child's brain is developed in the first 36 months of life. But how important is early childhood education and what exactly is going on in the brain from the womb to young adulthood?