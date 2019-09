Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Marin Alsop, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Mantovani: Threnos

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3

Bach-Rachmaninoff: Gigue from Violin Partita, BWV 1006

Bridge: Lament

Copland: Symphony No. 3

Ives-Schuman: Variations on America (Morton Gould, conductor)

Listen Saturday September 14 at 8 p.m.