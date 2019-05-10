The Math Show: Finding Math In Beer, Television And The Real World

Related Program: 
    Sheldon dons a teeshirt with the number 73 on "The Big Bang Theory." We'll learn why that number is unique on the Math Show.
Live call-in discussion: Math is much more than memorizing multiplication and division tables and converting fractions into decimals. There are incredible applications for math in the real world. We'll hear from mathematicians about someone of the ways they're using it practically.

Joining Vermont Edition are:

We'll learn about synchronisation, math-inspired art, prime number proofs on the popular show The Big Bang Theory and other fascinating ways math is applied in daily life.

Post your math questions or your own applications below.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 13, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

