May 11 | VPR A-Go-Go: Spring Fling

Dig out your bell bottoms and dance the winter away at VPR A-Go-Go: Spring Fling. Join host Joel Najman for VPR's first ever dance party and live broadcast of My Place on Saturday, May 11.

Joel will be back at the turntable for another evening of 60's dance music. We're going to shimmy, shake, rattle and roll into spring as we dance all night! Dig out those love beads and spend the night enjoying tunes from the decade that took us from beach parties to Woodstock.

This is an all-ages event and tickets are required. Era-appropriate snacks and a cash bar will be available. VPR A-Go-Go is made possible with support from Quantum Leap Capital

| BUY TICKETS HERE |

FAQ:

Time: 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Location: Elley-Long Music Center at Saint Michael's College, 223 Ethan Allen Avenue, Colchester

Agenda:

7:00 p.m. - Doors open for dancing

8:05 p.m. - Live My Place broadcast begins

10:00 p.m. (approximately) - Live broadcast concludes

11:00 p.m. - Go Go ends

Is there a cost to attend?

Advance tickets: $15

At the door: $20

[Purchase tickets here.]

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

You can either print your ticket at home or show us the digital version that you'll receive via email after your purchase has been processed. We can also look up your name at the door if necessary.

Will tickets be available at the door?

Tickets will be available at the door if the show does not sell out online. We highly recommend purchasing in advance. VPR A-Go-Go fills up quickly and typically has a wait list.

What is your refund policy?

We can issue a refund up to 7 days before to the event.

What are my food and drink options?

Beer, wine, non alcholic beverages and snacks will be available for sale.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at the Elley-Long Music Center. It is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Do I have to bring my ID to the event?

ID will be required if you want to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Will there be seating at this event?

There will be a mix of seated and standing room. If you require a seat, please let us know here.

Will this event be broadcast?

The event WILL be broadcast live on VPR from 8-10 p.m.

Are 60s era costumed required?

No, but they are highly encouraged!