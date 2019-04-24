May 13 | But Why Live! In The NEK

VPR and Catamount Arts present Jane Lindholm and friends in a live version of the podcast But Why featuring LIVE BIRDS! Join us May 13th at 6:00 p.m. at the Alexander Twilight Theatre on the campus of Northern Vermont University at Lyndon for a fun filled show for the kiddos.

But Why Live! answers the questions: How do owls spin their heads around? How do owls see at night? Why do birds sing at dawn and dusk? And more! But Why podcast host and co-creator, Jane Lindholm, is joined on stage by "Bird Diva" Bridget Butler and live owls from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum. Kids will learn how to hoot like an owl and fly like a peregrine falcon! This show is appropriate for all elementary grade students, specifically 2nd- 4th graders.

FAQ

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Alexander Twilight Theatre at Northern Vermont University, 1001 College Road, Lyndonville

Agenda:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open

6:00 - Show begins

7:00 p.m. - Show concludes, guests may be able to see birds up close and ask questions

Is there a cost to attend?

Tickets are $13 adults, $6 students

What are my food and drink options?

Please plan ahead as there will not be any food or beverages available at the theatre.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Bike or car. Parking is available at NVU- Lyndon.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Please do. We will have a list just in case you forget.

Is there a dress code?

Be comfortable as the program involves some fun, easy, physical participation.

Will this event be broadcast?

No it will not, this is a live and in person experience only!

What if I have a question at the end of the show and there isn’t time for me to ask it?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.