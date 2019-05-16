May 22 | 'Vermont Edition' Live In Rutland

Three Vermont colleges have recently announced they are closing their doors this year. Join us on Wednesday, May 22 for a live broadcast of Vermont Edition from the Rutland Free Library to take a look at the circumstances that led to the closure of these schools.

In this noontime broadcast, we'll look at the struggles of small colleges in Vermont and the effects these closures will have on the schools' students and staff and the communities surrounding the institutions. You'll have a chance to submit your questions for our guests.

The broadcast will take place in the Nella Grimm Fox room. This all-ages event is free and open to the public, but please reserve your seat in advance.

| RESERVE SEATS |

FAQ

Time: 11:45 a.m.-1:00 p.m., doors open at 11:15

Location: Nella Grimm Fox room at the Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, VT

Agenda:

11:15 a.m. - Doors open for Nella Grimm Fox room (library opens at 10:00 a.m.)

11:45 a.m. - Everyone must be seated and ready for broadcast

12:00 p.m. - Doors are closed, broadcast begins

1:00 p.m. - Broadcast concludes

Is there a cost to attend?

The event is free to attend. If you're inclined to support Vermont Edition, you can pitch in what you can at anytime online!

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Can I show up if I don’t have a reservation?

We will accept walk-ins if we have space. You will be asked to register at the door. It’s always safest to reserve your spot in advance.

What if I'm late?

Since this is a live broadcast, we cannot let latecomers into the room until there is a break in the broadcast. The first break typically occurs around 12:25.

Will there be parking at this event?

The Rutland Free Library does not have a parking lot. Ample on-street parking is available nearby.

Will there be seating?

Yes, seating will be open, not reserved. If you require special seating accommodations, please let us know.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.