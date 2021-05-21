May 25 | (Un)fractured: Covering Race And Racial Injustice Issues In Our Communities

To mark the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, VPR and Vermont PBS will host a virtual event, (Un)fractured: Covering Race and Racial Injustice Issues in Our Communities, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 to explore how Vermont media has covered race and racial justice.


Hosted by VPR’s Connor Cyrus and Jane Lindholm, the event will ask guests and the community at large, “How has local media coverage of race and racial justice issues reflected your reality? What would you like to see moving forward?” Please write to community@vpr.org with your comments and questions in advance of the event. 

No RSVP is necessary; the event will broadcast live on VPR News stations and streamed via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and can be watched at VPR.org and vermontpbs.org.

VPR will offer additional special coverage on race and racial justice over the next month.

