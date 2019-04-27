Pete Seeger was born 100 years ago this week..We celebrate with deep blues, Philo Records alums, and Vermont songs old and new!

This program will air on Sunday April 28th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

May 3rd is the 100th birthday of Pete Seeger! In celebration of this day, There

will be a concert in Hanover, NH on May 3rd (7 pm, Church of Christ at Dartmouth

College) featuring several well-known musician activists who worked closely with Pete during his long life, including Magpie, Charlie King, and Anna Patterson & Peter Blood.

Bill Staines will be performing this week at the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon on Friday May 3rd at 7 p.m.

The duo Ordinary Elephant will perform at the Huntington Library on Friday May 3rd at 7 p.m. and at the Ripton Community Coffeehouse on Saturday May 4th.

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY presents Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers on Friday May 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

The Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph presents Della Mae on Friday May 3rd.

The Sky Blue Boys will be at the Wallingford town hall on Wednesday May 1st at 7 p.m. The Sky Blue Boys will also be playing at the Hardwick Café at Highland Center for the Arts on ThursdayMay 2nd at 6 p.m. and also warming up for Tish Hinojosa on Sunday May 5th, also at the Highland Center.



The Too Tall String Band returns to the Palmer Street Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh on Friday May 3rd

Adirondack Folk Night at The Eighth Step in Schenectady on Saturday, May 4th at 7:30 p.m. will feature John Kirk, Trish Miller, Sara Milonovich, Peggy Lynn, Dan Duggan, Dan Berggren along with a few special guests.

The Vermont celtic band Gypsy Reel will be playing at Brandon Music on Saturday May 4th.

Dave Keller will be playing solo at Mulligan's in Barre on Friday May 3rd at 7, and at Sweet Melissa's in Montpelier, on Sunday May 5th at 5 p.m.

Rebecca Padula hosts open an acoustic bluegrass jam Tuesday April 30th at the Triple E in Essex from 6:30-8:30 p.m.