‘Maybe It Would Be Helpful’: Howard Dean On Impeachment And The 2020 Campaign

Former Gov. Howard Dean wants Congress to conduct a “thorough investigation” into President Donald Trump, and if House members choose to pursue impeachment in the midst of the 2020 election, Dean thinks that could help Democrats’ chances of taking back the White House.

Speaking to VPR this week, Dean, the former leader of the Democratic National Committee, pointed to Congressional hearings by Republicans during the 2016 campaign as precedent.

"Maybe we'll find out more things in the public hearings,” Dean said. “Don't forget the Republicans didn't seem to mind having hearings about Libya and all this other nonsense for two years and $18 million, which got us exactly nowhere, but it got them some press. So if impeachment is going on at the same time as the election, so be it."

The first primaries of the 2020 presidential race are more than five months away, but the large field of Democratic candidates has slimmed a bit recently. John Hickenlooper of Colorado dropped out and plans to run for Senate in his state. Dean said he’s encouraged by that move, and thinks the Democrats could take back the Senate in 2020, by winning seats in Kentucky, Maine and other states.

“I think we’re going to win Colorado and we have a decent shot at North Carolina,” Dean said. “So I’m confident that we can win the Senate.”

Dean also weighed in on news this week that the former director of operations for the Vermont Democratic Party allegedly embezzled about $18,000 earlier this year. Dean said party chair Terje Anderson is a "terrific leader.”

" I think it was really a combination of unfortunate circumstances,” Dean said.

The Montpelier Police Department is investigating the embezzlement allegations.